State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.6 %

DNB stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.