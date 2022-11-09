State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.