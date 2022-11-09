State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 249,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

