State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.