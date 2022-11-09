State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

