State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,318 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 28.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Summit Materials Profile

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.