State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,165 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

