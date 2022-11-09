State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,265 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after buying an additional 406,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

