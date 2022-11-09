State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $122.35.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

