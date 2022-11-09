State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

