State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:R opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $88.83.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

