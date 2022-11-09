State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,675 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Plains GP news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

