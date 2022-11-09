State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,957 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $10,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
