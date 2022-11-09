State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delek US by 50.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

