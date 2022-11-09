State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $86.79.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

