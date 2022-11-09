Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.46

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Sterling Check Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 370.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sterling Check by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

