Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 564,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 137,174 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

