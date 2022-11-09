Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 229,326 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 158,343 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CQP stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

