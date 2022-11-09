Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 62 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 344,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $306.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $311.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

