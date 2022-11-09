Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $15,766,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,811.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 1.4 %

CAL opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

