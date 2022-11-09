Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

