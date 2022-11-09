Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

