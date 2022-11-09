Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $8,384,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.