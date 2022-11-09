Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.