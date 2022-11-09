Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

