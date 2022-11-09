Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $264,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 778.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,951,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 97,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 620,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.