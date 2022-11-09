Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.