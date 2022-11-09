Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 402.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 190.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.95. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

