Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9,311.8% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings Profile

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

