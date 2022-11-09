Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.10.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

