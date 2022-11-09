Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

