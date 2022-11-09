Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

