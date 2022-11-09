Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 185,146 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,840 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 159,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,888,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

