Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.