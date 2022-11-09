Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIS stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

