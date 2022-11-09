Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 18,406 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.