Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 498 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,630,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 602.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 278,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 201,424 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

