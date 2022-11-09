Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 715 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.