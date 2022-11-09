Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 276,880 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

