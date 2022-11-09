STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of EPA STM opened at €33.51 ($33.51) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($21.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.94 and a 200-day moving average of €34.43.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

