StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 1,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,419.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$10,419.03.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 1,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,007.98.

On Thursday, October 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$68,225.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 45,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$242,063.72.

On Friday, October 7th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 45,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$247,729.64.

On Thursday, September 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,472.40.

On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,705.60.

On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,094.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,282.50.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also

