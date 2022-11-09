Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.68.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Insider Activity at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Louis Maroun acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

