SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 439.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 37.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 119,674 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

