Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 639,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

