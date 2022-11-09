Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -850.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

