The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 200.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $11,092,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

