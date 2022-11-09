The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.80 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

EVK stock opened at €19.35 ($19.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.99. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

