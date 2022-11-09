The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €36.73 ($36.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.74. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €58.48 ($58.48).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

