The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 430 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

