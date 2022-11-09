TheStreet Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to C

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $113.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

